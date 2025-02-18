In commemoration of International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2025, the Akanimo Cancer Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has launched a nationwide awareness campaign to highlight the challenges faced by children battling cancer in Nigeria.

The initiative aims to educate the public, raise awareness about early detection, and advocate for increased support for young cancer patients and their families.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Uchechukwu Nwokwu, national coordinator of the National Cancer Control Programme, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, shared that 7.2% of the 127,000 cancer cases recorded annually in Nigeria involve children.

“Data is being collated; however, the current figure shows that there are 127,000 cancer cases annually in Nigeria, out of which 7.2% are children,” he said.

Dr Nwokwu explained that the survival rate for childhood cancer is 80% when diagnosed early, with proper treatment and the body’s ability to respond to medication.

“The cancers most common among children are leukaemias. Coincidentally, children tend to survive more than adults because their systems are still functional. They can resist some side effects of the drugs and recover quickly. If they have the opportunity for a stem cell transplant, they can survive it,” he added.

Addressing the government’s response to childhood cancer, Dr. Nwokwu noted efforts to include childhood cancer in the Cancer Health Fund.

“Previously, there was an omission of attention toward childhood cancers. But that has changed, and by 2025, childhood cancer will be included in the Cancer Health Fund. This means that children will now be able to access care through that fund,” he said.

Abuja coordinator of the Akanimo Cancer Foundation, Dr Idorenyin Usoh

emphasised the need for more advocacy and policy inclusion from the government and other stakeholders regarding childhood cancer.

“We need more awareness because childhood cancer is a silent crisis. Many children are dying from it. Most medical practitioners and even parents don’t initially think that children can have cancer, and by the time they realize it, it’s often too late. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical as most childhood cancers are curable when caught early,” she said.

Founder and executive director of the Foundation, Mrs Idara Ekanem whose son Akanimo passed away from cancer, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to helping children with cancer, especially indigent patients.

She also highlighted the Foundation’s support for research into better treatments and therapies, as well as efforts to create more public awareness about childhood cancer.

“Currently, we are caring for about 10 children in five Nigerian hospitals through our patient treatment program,” she said.

Regarding the financial burden of cancer treatment, Mrs. Ekanem lamented the high costs involved.

“Most of the children we support are indigent. Often, they can’t afford treatment, clinic visits, food, or even tests to confirm their condition. We cover all costs, including chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, and other medications required to help these children survive,” she added.

Meanwhile, some FCT residents commended the Foundation’s initiative to raise awareness about childhood cancer, which has often been overshadowed by other forms of cancer.

Dozie Chukwu, a resident of Kado, called on the government and stakeholders to implement policies that would improve treatment and survival chances for children, especially those from indigent backgrounds.

“The high cost of cancer treatment limits access, and many families are forced to seek alternative, less effective treatments, which reduces the chances of survival,” he said.

ICCD is commemorated globally on February 15 each year to raise awareness of childhood cancer and generate support for children, adolescents, and their families affected by cancer.

The Akanimo Cancer Foundation’s public enlightenment campaign was held simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Uyo, Kano, and Port Harcourt to raise awareness and support for childhood cancer.