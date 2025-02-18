The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed six gunboats to the Rivers State Police Command for effective policing of waterways in the state.

Presenting the gunboats to the State’s Police Command in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, IGP Egbetokun said the decision was informed by complaints from the people of Bonny Kingdom over the rising cases of sea piracy and armed robbery along the waterways.

The IGP, who was represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Ali Mohammed Ali, said: “The office of the Inspector-General of Police was inundated with complaints from people of Bonny complaining of sea piracy armed robbery along the waterways.

“Consequently, the IGP decided that the gunboats be brought here to fight menace of crime and criminality, in addition to other crime-fighting outfit doing their job to keep the state clear and peaceful.

“Is only when we make the state safer that investors can come in and youth will be employed. The Nigerian marine domain is a major contributor to economy of the nation.”

Responding to the gesture, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara takes security matters very seriously.

Danagogo said: “We thank you for not sending other Police officer to do this work but sending one of our own. DIG Ali is qualified to be an indigene of the state.

“One thing I notice in Rivers State is that officers who come here and perform excellently, always get to the top of their career. We thank the IGP for this laudable initiative. It is a rare gesture. We heard when the Maritime complained and sent letters to Abuja on issues of sea pirates.

“For the IGP to respond and send six gunboats to arrest the situation of sea piracy, is very commendable. On behalf of the people of Rivers State, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the IGP and President who enabled him.”