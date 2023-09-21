Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has re-engineered and overhauled its internal mechanism, as it inaugurated various sectoral groups to boost efficiency, and operations for governance in the country.

ICSAN said the rationale behind this inauguration is to constitute her diverse members from various callings into effective, pragmatic and efficient cells which operate as parts of the organic whole in the collective pursuits of her mission and vision.

In her inauguration of sectoral groups speech, held at the institute’s secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the president, ICSAN, Funmi Ekundayo, said, “today will go down in history as the day we take another bold step to empower the Institute, through procedural re-engineering and overhauling of our internal mechanism to boost our efficiency, operations and visibility.”

According to the president, for the past 57 years,” the institution has been in existence, we have regularly produced seasoned professionals who have contributed their quota to the nation’s economic advancement. Many of our members are at present occupying various responsible and enviable positions across the whole gamut of Nigeria’s socio-economic life.

“Today, there is hardly any sector of our economy that you would not find a chartered secretary. We are the engine that powers the economy and national productivity. It is often said that an institute or any organisation for that matter is only as powerful as members that compose it.”

Ekundayo believes the institute is yet to maximise its potential to function in every area where the economy would need them as governance professionals.

She said: “There are still many opportunities that we can gainfully exploit as chartered secretaries and governance professionals and contribute more to national growth and development.”

“So, we want to leverage on our intellectual capital by organising our members into focused, vibrant and efficient groups to enable them to contribute more effectively to the Institute’s growth and aggrandisement,” she said.