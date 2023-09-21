Following an increase in demand for schooling in United Kingdom by Nigerians, Principal and Leaders of certain schools in London are expected in Lagos next month.

The event tagged “UK Boarding Schools Week,” will hold in Lagos from 13-15 October at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the organisers, Mark Brooks Education in association with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, activities lined up for the event includes, reception, seminar, and exhibition.

The first event will be a networking reception from 6pm – 8pm on Friday for visiting heads to meet school leaders and parents.

On Saturday, there will be a 30-minute seminar from education specialists on ‘Helping Teenagers to Thrive’. The entire programme would be concluded on Sunday 15th with a new event ‘Lagos to London’.

Mark summed up the objective behind the summit and what it was expected to achieve.

He said:” It will create an opportunity for prospective parents to find out more and even sit entrance tests and interviews to beat the rush for places.

“An overseas education is increasingly popular for Nigerian families for a variety of reasons, an international experience, academic and sporting excellence, and a greater chance to secure a top university place.”

Some of the Principals equally revealed educational facilities and attendant advantages for prospective students.

According to Stuart Ansell, COO at Box Hill School, apart from strong academic results, the institution also ” deliver fantastic pastoral care and a ‘home away from home’ for boarding students.”

Henrietta Lightwood from Cardiff Sixth Form College disclosed that academic achievement is another reason for choosing UK school. West African students add tremendously to the community and gain “offers from world’s best universities.”

Sarah Matthews, Head at Truro High School for Girls, who is coming on the education summit for the first time said she looks “forward to spending more time in West Africa where I always receive such a warm welcome.”

She also spoke in glowing terms about her school.

“We offer a safe and affordable learning environment where girls thrive.”

Stuart Higgins of the Hereford Cathedral School said she was “delighted to be representing the school.”

“Awarded ‘great for music’ by a national publication, the school has strong Christian ethos and “offers a wide range of sporting opportunities.”

Some of the top schools in the UK to be part of the Boarding Schools Week include, Abbey College Cambridge, Bishop’s Stortford College, Bromsgrove School, among others.