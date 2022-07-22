The chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has assured that Nigerians in the Diaspora will bring home their expertise and technical competence to boost Nigeria‘s Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The NIDCOM boss gave this assurance while fielding questions from journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday ahead this year‘s National Diaspora Day Celebration scheduled for Monday, July 25, 2022 in the nation‘s capital, Abuja.

According to the former lawmaker, the National Diaspora Day Celebration with the theme: „Diaspora Engagement in Global Challenging Times for National Development, „ will also present opportunities for Nigerians in Diaspora who have skills in climate-smart agriculture to help Nigerian farmers mitigate the impacts of climate change to improve food production in the country.

„ We need to do a lot more in that regard in attracting them, we are reaching out to those who have skills to bring them to invest in climate-smart agriculture to boost our capacity,“ she said.

She stated further that a robust engagement with the Nigerians in the Diaspora is crucial to Nigeria‘s development and growth as no nation can make progress without its Diaspora.

She added that voting right, home remittances, investment and all round engagements with Nigerians in the Diaspora and those at home will surely turn around the country‘s economic fortunes.

Dabiri-Erewa, pushed further for more campaigns to get Diaspora voting through in Nigeria as several African countries have successfully engaged in Diaspora voting.

On the theme of the celebration, “Diaspora Engagement in Global Challenging Times for National development ”, she said it is an elixir to all the past and recent challenges which have faced the Diaspora; from COVID-19 to Ukraine/Russia crisis, amongst others.

In the same vein, the President, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation United Kingdom South, Mrs Susan Waya agreed that Diaspora noting bill should be passed given the humongous amount of dollars sent to the country as remittances.

Mrs. Waya said that in 2018 alone, home remittances from Nigerians in London was recorded at $2.8 billion.

She lauded Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her efforts and vision for Nigerians in the Diaspora and wish her more achievements in the coming years.

This year’s celebration will have the Presidential address to Nigerians in the Diaspora, thematic discussions, goodwill and solidarity messages, showcase of some diaspora projects, talks from diaspora role models, and a special segment, titled: “Home strings”, targeted at second and third generations Diaspora, as part of the line up of activities.

The 2022 National Diaspora Day will be a hybrid event that looks at celebrating Nigerians in the Diaspora, networking and facilitating engagement between the Diaspora and public office, government, private and corporate organisations, as well as, other major stakeholders.

Each year, the National Diaspora Day is celebrated by Nigerians globally on July 25.