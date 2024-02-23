An information technology expert, Mr Araba Ahmed Olasubomi, has urged Nigeria to pay more attention to solving her economic problems by employing the use of information and communication technology.

Olasubomi, who disclosed this in his speech at a-2day conference on information technology held in his home town of Ijebu, Ogun State, urged the Nigerian youths to venture into the information technology industry with the support of the federal government.

He said IT has helped many developed countries like China, Indian to boost their economy adding that Nigeria will do well if it embraced it the most.

Also, at the event, the IT expert gave out over 2000 handbooks on introduction to information technology to participants at the event to help them understand the subject more.

Olasubomi, who is also the CEO of Arabs Telecoms and Investment, promised that this initiative shall continue quarterly for the youths to stay firm in the learning process of information technology.