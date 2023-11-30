Member representing Ideato North and Ideato South federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives and House Committee chairman on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Ikenga Ugochinyere (Ikenga Imo), will be departing Abuja this weekend as part of the high-powered Federal Government’s delegation attending the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation comprised the President, select Ministers, top oil and gas regulatory bodies, NNPCL leadership, governors, select lawmakers and captains of industry.

The COP28 is a major global event in 2023 that will attract delegates from about 200 countries and other stakeholders in the global climate concern, who will assemble in Abu Dhabi from November 30 to December 12 for the conference with the aim of effectively fast-tracking the transition to a clean-energy future.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference.

The conference has been held annually since the first UN climate agreement in 1992. The COP conferences are intended for governments to agree on policies to limit global temperature rises and adapt to impacts associated with climate change.

It is expected that fossil fuel and funding may dominate discussions at the delegate conference as fossil fuel greatly impacts the climate through greenhouse emissions.

This is apparently why legislators like Ugochinyere are expected to play an active role in the conversations as delegates deliberate on how to mitigate greenhouse emissions caused by fossil fuel without jeopardizing the fortune of oil producing countries.

Beyond this, there are scheduled legislative and inter-parliamentary sessions, which will convene global parliamentarians with a view to facilitating knowledge sharing, international cooperation, and the exchange of best practices for climate action. The event also aims at creating an inclusive platform for parliamentary dialogue, elevating parliamentary voices, and supporting urgent climate efforts both nationally and internationally, thus translating COP commitments into actionable realities in the shortest feasible time.