The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii remains its governorship candidate in Ebonyi State.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba stated this yesterday in a statement dispelling reports that it does not have a candidate in the state ahead of the governorship election.

The PDP spokesman said, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to mischievous misinformation being peddled by some anti-democratic elements claiming that the PDP do not have a Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State.

“The PDP States in clear terms that Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is and remains the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State for the Saturday, March 11, 2023 Governorship election.

“The PDP therefore, in very strong terms, condemns the misinformation as the handiwork of enemies of our Party whose aim is to cause confusion, distract our Party members and mislead the people of Ebonyi State who have already made up their minds to vote in our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the next Governor of Ebonyi State.

“Our Party urges our teeming members and supporters in Ebonyi State to disregard the said misinformation and continue to support our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as he marches on to victory on Saturday,” the party said.