Plans for an alliance between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party in Kaduna State ahead of the governorship election has collapsed.

Members of Southern Kaduna extraction in Labour Party (LP) disclosed that the meeting with the Southern Kaduna leaders council, the SOKAPU executives, the southern Kaduna Professors’ forum and the 57 CDA’s representative which was meant to bringing members of Southern Kaduna PDP and LP to a round table to discuss the possibility of merger ahead of the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election was aborted.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, director of Planning, Research and Strategy for Kaduna State Labor Party Dr Polycarp Gankon, disclosed that the meeting began with a request by the PDP representatives for the Labour Party candidate to step down for the PDP candidate.

Gankon said the PDP representatives made the offer as the only option that would ensure APC is defeated in the interest of the entire southern Kaduna people.

He however declared that the LP candidate Jonathan Asake has not stepped down nor entered into any alliance with PDP.

He however said the provisions of the Southern Kaduna Charter for Socio-political engagements which has set up a 7 point agenda for the region was instructive.

“Some of the key aspects of this Charter includes, Political structure and governance including rotation of key positions, Education and health development, Infrastructural development and industrialization, Security, land, heritage and traditional institution, Environment and Agricultural development, Fundamental rights, justice and faith.

“It was unanimously agreed at the meeting that among the 4 frontline Candidates, it’s only Hon. Jonathan Asake of the Labour Party that will most likely fulfill this Charter.

“It was noted that the PDP since 24 years of democracy despite the recognition of zoning in its constitution has not deem it fit to zone the number one seat of the governor to the Southern Kaduna people, but Labour Party has provided this platform.

“What we are saying is that our parents in PDP did not negotiate well as at the time of delineation of constituencies and they kept telling us that we can’t win because we have less polling units, but facts have shown that the voting population is higher in Southern Kaduna than any part of the state.

“The recently conducted election during which the BVAS was used for accreditation has revealed the true voting strength of each LGA. We clearly demonstrated to the meeting that the 12 Southern Kaduna LGAs in the State have the majority of Voting Population and that the significant population of Voters in Sabon Gari, Ikara, Giwa, Kubau, Kudan, Makarfi, Kaduna North and Igabi is enough to give us the necessary spread to win the election.

“We want to state clearly that while we all agreed to meet and continue with the discussion, the PDP went ahead to hastily consult state CAN to endorse her candidate.

“On Sunday, the 6th of March, 2023 most Churches announced PDP position at the instruction of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). We want to categorically state that this development has aborted prematurely, the ongoing discussion. A bad system doesn’t appear wrong to those who are benefitting from it.

“They do everything to defend it to the detriment of the larger society. As a Party we stand on the Southern Kaduna Charter and will be willing to partner with those that will preserve it. We cannot be party to any decision that perpetually place Southern Kaduna as a second class citizen.

“Finally, we are not standing with Rt. Hon. Jonathan Asake just because he is from Southern Kaduna, he is someone that has identified with the suffering of the people across the state. He is the only candidate without any controversy before any court of law.

“He is the most credible candidate in terms of character and leadership experience. After due consultation with Labour Party at the State and National level as well as looking at the voting pattern of labour party supporters in Kaduna State, we make bold to declare that Labour Party has not and will not go into any merger with PDP.

“Therefore, disregard any public announcement or secret propaganda that Labour Party has stepped down for PDP or any other party. We are calling on our teaming supporters to come out en masse and defend the new structure that we have established during the Presidential and National Assembly election.

“Kaduna State must not be left out of the new Nigeria that our President in the waiting His Excellency, Dr. Peter Obi when he reclaim his mandate which we are 100% confident of by the grace of God”.