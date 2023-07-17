Igbinedion Varsity Graduates 3,000 Law Students In 23 Years

Nigeria’s premier private university, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State has produced more than 3000 law graduates since its establishment in 1999.

Its vice chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, disclosed this on Saturday in Okada during the valedictory ceremony and public lecture for the 2022/2023 graduating students.

Ezemonye said the graduates were excelling in their various callings with some becoming Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

He said, “As it stands, the University has equipped you sufficiently well with knowledge and skills to face the future with confidence.

“Therefore, the challenge before you, the graduating law students, is to go to the Law School not only to replicate and surpass your performance at the College, but also to stand out from the crowd as your predecessors have done.

“The university’s commitment to academic excellence remains on course. We have escalated our internationalization programme as a platform for knowledge exchange, research and development.