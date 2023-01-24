Igbo Community in Oyo State, on Saturday, enorsed the second term bid of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying the policy thrust of his administration had been of immense benefit to indigenes and non-indigenes.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo community in the state, at the Prince and Princess Event Centre, NTC Road, Iyaganku Quarters, Ibadan, some leaders of the community hinged their support on what they called the governor’s tremendous achievements in the area of infrastructure and security across the state.

The trio of Chief Collins Okoli, Barr. Chima Onah and Mrs. Anne Ekwueme who spoke on behalf of the Igbo community, commended the governor for carrying the Igbo along in his administration by appointing Igbo into certain offices.

While responding, Governor Makinde said his administration had ensured that natives and other residents of the state had equal opportunities, as nobody was discriminated against by his administration, adding that things would get “even better under Omituntun 2.0.”

Makinde said he had instructed the commissioner for lands to give a plot of land to the Igbo Community to build a hall, even before the request was made.

The governor promised to hand the certificate of occupancy of the land to the community before the election and promised to consider their request to appoint a member of the Igbo community into higher positions in government, if he is re-elected.

Governor Makinde, who admonished the Igbo community in Oyo State to vote for the unity of the country, urged them to vote for him and all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the national and state assembly elections on February 25 and March 11 respectively.