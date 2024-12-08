Political Leaders Association of the South-East (PLASE) has hailed President Bola Tinubu for reconstitution the inaugural Board of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

Recall that the media aide to the President, Bayo Onanuga, had in a statement announcing the reconstitution of the Board, said that the chairman of the board will be former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu; executive director for finance will be Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, while executive director of projects is Hon. Toby Okechukwu, and another director in the management team is Dr. Clifford Ogbede.

Reacting to the development, the association, in a statement by its chairman, Chief Perry Okpara, said the jig of the board was a welcome development.

The group hailed the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and other lawmakers, who sponsored the Bill for the creation of the interventionist Commission and worked tirelessly to ensure thay it became law.

The political leaders described the SEDC Board members as people of competence and character who will be loyal to the President to fulfill the commission agenda, saying that their appointment have elicited joy and brought happiness.

Noting that finally after decades, the commission will soon kickstart work aimed at addressing the region’s infrastructural challenges, ecological problems, and environmental issues, the group urged the appointees to work diligently to realise the SEDC’s mandate and promote regional development.