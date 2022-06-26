Leaders of Igbo youth groups have tasked the country’s security agencies to devise measures to ensure that no harm is done to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

The Igbo leaders who met in Awka yesterday under the auspices of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) stated that the former Anambra State governor has a constitutional right to aspire to the highest office of the country and as such warned that if any harm is done to him because of his presidential ambition in the coming 2023 general elections, the country would be thrown into uncontrollable crisis.

President -general of the COSEYL, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, said his group was forced to meet because of the revelation by a human rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, that plans were being hatched to kill the presidential candidate.

He said; “Only a wicked and idiotic person will be comfortable with the current state of the nation. Our country is in dire need a drastic change that will turn things for good and some people are plotting to make matters worse because of their so-called conquest”.

Stating that Obi’s aspiration to lead the country as its president was borne out of his readiness to make sacrifices for the good of the ordinary citizens and the country at large, the COSEYL leader urged those sponsoring criminalities in the country to ensure that they do not extend their evil action to the former Anambra governor. Ibem warned that Igbo youths would not take it lightly if anything harm happens to the LP presidential hopeful.