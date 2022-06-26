Governor of Anambra State Professor Chukwuma Soludo has described the first 100 days of his administration as “bumpy but good’.

He said yesterday that ordinarily he would not have preferred to take stock of his administration within a 100 days period, but after one year, he decided to mark the period to encourage people of the state that his administration was committed to turning around the misfortunes of the state.

He stated that insecurity challenges in the state, especially in the Anambra South Senatorial zone and Ogbaru local government area and the zero allocation to the state from oil revenue since January this year were the most drawbacks to the efforts of his administration within the period.

Soludo, stated that he had so far made tremendous efforts in laying a strong foundation for the implementation of the programmes of his administration’s core development agenda which he stated cut across security, economy, power generation, agriculture and education sectors.

Assuring that he was ready to deliver to the state his campaign promises which were the basis upon which he was “hired” during the governorship election, Soludo urged the people to be ready to also make sacrifices by paying taxes to the government.

He said the delay by members of the state assembly to approve the revised budget was hampering efforts of the administration in implementing its programmes, especially road construction. BY OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

