Igbo youth leaders have condemned the festering insecurity in the South East region, especially kidnapping for ransom.

The president-general of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Hon Goodluck Ibem described the series of Christian leaders so far abducted in parts of South East zone and indeed other parts of the country including in the North as a clear “declaration of war against Christians” in the country.

Ibem who spoke while reacting to the recent kidnap of Reverend Sisters of the Catholic Church namely: Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamelu and Benita Agu in Umulolo area of Okigwe along Okigwe-Enugu Expressway; kidnap of the Prelate of Methodist Church, His Eminence Rev. Samuel Kanu Uche along the same axis who paid N100million ransom to regain his freedom and other clerics kidnapped in the North, said this can no longer to be tolerated.

Ibem decried particularly the kidnap of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia in Edo State who was later killed by his abductors, saying that it was most despicable.

He stated that most disheartening about the kidnapping recorded in the South East region was that they took place at places close to where military and police check-points are mounted.

He said as a retired Army General, President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have the capacity to contain the insecurity raging the country, adding that the manner insecurity is festering showed that he is incapable or is deliberately looking the other way for the sad situation to continue to persist.

The Igbo youth leader therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to either do the needful by stopping kidnapping, abduction and such other forms of insecurity persisting in the country or throw in the towel as president of Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari who is a retired military General has been unable to prove his mettle by arresting those kidnapping and killing Christians on a daily basis,” he said.

He advised the people of Umulolo community and all the other communities along the Okigwe – Enugu expressway to mobilize their youths to guard their forests from invaders who pretend to be herdsmen but who according to him are rather terrorists, kidnappers and abductors.