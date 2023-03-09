Odion Ighalo has urged compatriot Victor Osimhen to join Manchester United and form a deadly partnership with Marcus Rashford.

Napoli striker Osimhen has emerged as one of the top prospects in Europe amid an outstanding season at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Nigeria international’s goals have helped fire Napoli to the Serie A summit, and Ighalo believes he is now ready to step up to an even bigger club. Speaking to Sky Sports, Ighalo said: “I think it’s a good fit because he is a young boy, he runs and he can score goals. Having Victor Osimhen and Rashford in the top at Manchester United will cause any defender panic because they are two fast players and they are goalscorers.

“I think he will fit in well with Manchester United. If he asked for my opinion and what he should do, I would advise him to join Man United because, for me, they are the biggest club.”