Barrister Asue Ighodalo has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 21 gubernatorial election in Edo State.

He was elected at the delegate election of the party, held Thursday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

It was more like a mere adoption of his candidacy, as he scored a total of 577 votes to beat his closest rival, Philip Shaibu, who scored one vote while other candidates scored zero vote.

A total of 10 aspirants had contested the ticket. Some of the aspirants, including Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Barrister Omosede Igbinedion withdrew from the race.

Other aspirants include Arthur Esele, Anselm Ojezua, Osaro Onaiwu, Martins Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru and Felix Akhabue.

While Ogbeide-Ihama blamed irregularities and a corrupt process by the national working committee (NWC) of the party for his withdrawal from the race, Omosede Igbinedion stepped down for Asue Ighodalo.

Also, the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, stayed away as he organised a parallel election at another venue, and emerged the candidate with 300 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Ighodalo thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki and the entire people of Edo State for their love and support.

He noted that Governor Obaseki had laid the foundation for him to build upon if eventually elected governor. He promised to assemble young men and women for his government to turn the state around.

The Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State was chairman of the election committee and chief returning officer of the election, while Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state was co-chairman.