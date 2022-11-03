A youth group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), PDP New Generation, has urged Nigerians to ignore the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kassim Shettima, saying he was only displaying characteristics of a joker.

In a statement by the Spokesperson, PDP New Generation National Youth Campaign Council, Dare Akinniyi, on Thursday, the group expressed worries that no one would have expected the former Governor of Borno State, whom it described as ‘a complete failure’ during his days as the Chief Executive Officer of the State to one day become an awkward stand-up comedian.

Akinniyi was speaking against the backdrop of recent comments attributed to Shettima who at a recent event in Lagos on Tuesday, threw jibes at the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the latter’s promise to unify Nigeria if elected.

Shettima had berated Atiku at the event, saying the PDP candidate failed to unify his party, hence he cannot unify the country.

But, reacting, Akinniyi said it was symptomatic that Shettima who is bringing nothing tangible to the already ‘dead on arrival’ Tinubu-Shettima ticket, other than crappiness, could descend to such an abysmal embarrassing level.

“At a time when he should be explaining to Nigerians how his principal will clear the mess created by their ruining party – APC, he is busy mocking himself on national television. The truth will keep on telling the truth and lies will lie to be more uncouth – this is the simplest statement to describe Shettima’s recent disgraceful outing.

“Mr Kashim Shettima appears to be intelligent with a stern demeanour at first glance, only to open his mouth and betray his demeanour at every opportunity to prove a point.

“No wonder, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo referred to him as the ‘majority shareholder and chairman of the Yemi Osinbajo Ice Cream Company’.

“No one sane takes Mr Kashim Shettima seriously, any longer. Really, he is a joke,” he stated.

Continuing, Akinniyi said Nigerians can’t afford to have this personage as the next Vice President of Nigeria.

“One can’t but imagine why anyone will have H.E. Atiku Abubakar and his calm running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and try to look in the way of Sen. Bola Tinubu and his ‘uncouth’ Shettima. It is crystal clear that APC has failed; and will be trying to install another aberration cum calamity, which will be resisted at the poll, come February 2023.

“We are calling on the League of reputable Stand-up Comedians in Nigeria, to call him to order – as his activities cum jokes are bringing disrepute to the Comedy industry,” he added.