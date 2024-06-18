Ad

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore people criticising the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Barrister Nyesom Wike.

The CSOs, comprised of leaders of the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), said those against Wike are enemies of development, while others are political distractors bent on frustrating Wike’s efforts in Abuja.

On behalf of the CSOs, the national coordinator of the Southern Movement, Chief Raphael Okorie, said the appointment of Wike by President Tinubu is one of the best decisions of the current administration.

He maintained that the FCT minister achieved in nine months what some former ministers couldn’t in eight years.

Okorie also begged Nigerians to remain patient with Tinubu as he tries to fix the economy, restore security, and provide the needed relief to everyone in the country.

“Wike has done a lot in just nine months. We know that there are people who want to distract him. But he has ignored them. He’s not even bothered about the crisis in Rivers State. He is busy developing Abuja.

“In nine months as FCT Minister, he has transformed the Territory. We want to assure him we are with him and stand behind him to succeed as Minister.

“We urge him to ignore those trying to distract him from replicating the wonders he performed in Rivers State.

“We have taken our time to assess the performance of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Wike,” he said.