IGP Disbands Edo Police Team For Running Vehicle Over Suspect

In a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command, who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma local government area of the State, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken the decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith.

This step aimed to regularise and standardize police operations in the axis, and restore public trust in the Police Force.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, who took to his Twitter handle to announce the measures on Thursday.

Adejobi added that the operatives involved were facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

“This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties,” the FPRO stated.