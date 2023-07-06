Rotary Club Donates Haematinics, Others To Rivers Primary Health Centre

In an effort to ensure safe motherhood, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan, has donated haematinics and other hospital equipment, as well as antimalarial medications, to Bundu-Ama Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Port Harcourt City local government area of Rivers State.

Bundu-Ama is one of the most densely populated inner city communities of Port Harcourt metropolis.

Speaking while presenting the equipment and consumables, President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan, Gogo Charles, said keeping mothers and babies safe is one of the club’s areas of focus.

Charles expressed regrets that in Nigeria, malaria, pregnancy-induced hypertension and anaemia were common causes of maternal death.

He said: “We are here today to extend Rotary’s hand of fellowship to the Bundu community through the donation of these hospital equipment and routine drugs for our mothers and children.

“In its maternal and child health area of focus, Rotary aims to make high quality healthcare available to vulnerable mothers and children so they can live longer and grow stronger.