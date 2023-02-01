The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Edu/Moro/Patigi federal constituency of Kwara State for the 2023 general election, Alhaji Saba Ahmed Adamu, has been dragged before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over alleged falsification of academic records.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in a five-count charge brought against Adamu, said the APC candidate falsely presented a forged B.Sc certificate in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

According to the Penal Code law, any person who forges any document, writing, or seal, is guilty of an offence punishable by imprisonment up to 14 years in each of the count charges.

Adamu, if convicted, risks imprisonment of up to 50 years.

According to the charge dated November 21, 2022, signed by Mr. F. Gabriel, the APC candidate was also said to have used the forged certificate to secure mobilisation for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, contrary to Section 363 of Penal Code Act.

The charge preferred against Adamu in the suit marked CR/97/2022, for offences he committed between 2002 and 2003 include forgery when he fraudulently presented a forged B.Sc certificate in Economics purported to emanate from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with Registration No. U97EC1017 in Social Sciences (Business School) to NYSC for mobilization into the Service Scheme, wherein he was mobilized to Kano State for one-year mandatory national service, knowing same to be fake, thereby he committed an offence contrary to Section 364 of Penal Code Act; Impersonation when he fraudulently presented himself as a graduate and a B.Sc holder in Economics, purported to have graduated from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with Registration No. U97EC1017 in Social Sciences (Business School), though a student of the University but never graduated in the said institute nor was he issued said certificate, he committed an offence contrary Penal Code Act; Making False Document when without lawful authority he dishonestly or fraudulently made a False Document by making false B.Sc certificate in Economics, purported to emanate from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, with the intent to mislead the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who acted on same and mobilized him for one-year mandatory national service in Kano State Nigeria, you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 363 of Penal Code Act; Making False Document when without lawful authority he dishonestly or fraudulently made a sign, seal on B.Sc certificate in Economics, purported to emanate from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, with the intent to mislead the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who acted on same and mobilized him for one-year mandatory national service in Kano State Nigeria, he committed an offence contrary to Sections 362 of Penal Code Act; and False Personation – when he dishonestly or fraudulently made a falsely statement and caused the management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to mobilize him for one-year mandatory national service in Kano State Nigeria while acting on B. Sc certificate purported to emanate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria knowing same to be false, he committed an offence contrary to Sections 179 of Penal Code Act.

LEADERSHIP reports that prior to his prosecution, the Inspector-General of Police had ordered a full investigation of the matter. Upon conclusion of the investigation the police said a case of forgery was established against Adamu, hence the current effort at prosecuting him.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect has been in possession of a forged certificate with which he was mobilized and fraudulently completed his NYSC programme and concluded that in view of the available facts and findings, a prima-facie case of False Personation, Falsification of Records and Forgery contrary to and punishable under Sections 179 and 364 of the Penal Code respectively as applicable in FCT, Abuja has been established against the Kwara politician.