The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the homicide section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Abuja to embark on a detailed and comprehensive investigation into the alleged killing of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola, a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Ishola was allegedly killed on September 4, 2024, by some Policemen.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Monday that the officers involved in the incident had been identified as Inspector Abiodun Kayode, Inspector James Emmanuel, and Sergeant Oni Philip, attached to the Department of Operations, Kwara State Police Command and they have been consequently detained for investigation.

He said, “the inspector-general of police, who is deeply saddened by this unfortunate event that has led to the loss of a young Nigerian, expresses his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

“He acknowledges the profound grief and loss caused by this unfortunate act and reassures the family and members of the public that Justice will be served.”