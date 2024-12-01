The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered immediate investigation into the unfortunate boat incident that occurred in Kogi State, where many lives were lost on Friday.

The IGP stated this while commiserating on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with the government and people of Kogi State, particularly the families affected by the boat tragedy.

The boat mishap, which occurred along the Dambo-Ebuchi waterways of the River Niger in Kupa local government area of Kogi State, involved over 160 passengers, with 24 rescued and others still unaccounted for.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in response to the tragic incident, the IGP has directed the Force Marine officer to lead a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the mishap, noting that “the aim is to identify contributing factors and develop actionable strategies to prevent similar occurrences on the nation’s waterways. This investigation will also provide insights into improving the overall safety and emergency response systems for water transport across the country.”

The IGP further assured the people of Kogi State and Nigerians at large of the unwavering commitment of the Police Force in coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the swift rescue of missing passengers.

Also, the IGP called on waterway operators, boat owners, and other stakeholders to work closely with the Force Marine Department in adopting and enforcing critical safety measures to protect passengers and operators alike.

The Force PRO noted that the Nigeria Police Force remained resolute in enhancing safety on waterways, ensuring justice for victims, and mitigating future risks through strengthened collaborations and proactive measures.