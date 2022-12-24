The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of seven Commissioners of Police to various Commands and formations across the country.

Among other them was CP Frank Mba, who was moved to Border Patrol.

The posting was predicated on the recent completion of the senior executive course 44 at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) wherein senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force featured prominently.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the other newly posted Commissioners of Police include CP Sadiq Abubakar to FCT Command Abuja, and CP Arungwa Udo to DFA Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja;

Others were CP Bardaru Lawal to General Investigations, Force Criminal Investigations Department Annex, Kaduna; CP Suleiman Yusuf to Admin, Research and Planning, Force headquarters, Abuja; CP Ebong Ebong to Admin DFA, Force headquarters, Abuja, and CP Babaji Sunday to Commandant, Police College Maiduguri.

CP Frank Mba, the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force, Force headquarters, Abuja, hails from Udenu local government area of Enugu State.

A Masters’ Degree holder in Law, he enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1992.

He was the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) before his nomination for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute, which he attended between February and December 2022.