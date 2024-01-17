The Youth in Agribusiness (YAS) project of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has successfully trained 1,918 youths across Nigeria, aiming to expose them to diverse opportunities in agriculture and address unemployment challenges.

In collaboration with the Government of the Netherlands, the YAS project conducted training sessions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo, Kano, and Ogun states in 2023, meticulously selecting participants based on set criteria.

The beneficiaries, consisting of 543 new entrants to agriculture and 1,375 established business owners, underwent comprehensive training in various commodity value chains, including Poultry, Aquaculture, Horticulture, and Cassava Processing. The training equipped participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to establish successful enterprises or expand existing businesses.

In its inaugural year, the project trained 463 youths from Ogun State, 473 from the FCT, 476 from Oyo State, and 506 from Kano State. Classroom teaching and field demonstrations provided a holistic learning experience, covering production, processing, marketing, and logistics components of different commodity value chains.

The beneficiaries received support such as access to markets, investors, finance, inputs, coaching, and mentoring. Agribusiness hubs were established in various states for training and post-training activities, contributing to ongoing learning for the participants.

The YAS project, in its goal to train 10,000 youths between 18 and 35, emphasizes viable, sustainable agribusiness enterprises using innovative climate-smart technologies. The project also encourages participants to set up full-scale production and service facilities.

Recognizing the potential of agriculture to generate employment and create wealth, the YAS project views youths as key drivers of this potential in Nigeria. The project remains committed to delivering on its mandate to empower youths and enhance agricultural productivity.

Beneficiaries praised the free training, describing it as an eye-opener and a significant boost to their business and entrepreneurship aspirations. Mr. David Ekene expressed his gratitude for the technical knowledge provided by YAS, emphasizing his readiness to build a substantial business empire.

Ms. Sanusi Rebecca Titilayo, a master’s student in Oyo State, appreciated her training experience, stating that she learned aquaculture and value addition. She expressed her intention to start her pond soon, crediting the YAS training as wonderful.

As the YAS project prepares to select the next cohorts of trainees, an open invitation is extended to young people aged 18 to 35, farmers, entrepreneurs, and those passionate about innovative farming. The project envisions inspiring a new generation of young agripreneurs and fostering a thriving community of young farmers committed to sustainable success.