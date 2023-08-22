Ijaw Youth Group Congratulates New Ministers, Tasks Them On Service Delivery

A socio-political support group Ijaw Youths for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Ijaw Youths for BAT), has congratulated the newly appointed 45 Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on their inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, in a press statement signed by the duo of the National Coordinator, Comr. Daniel Ezonfade Okiringo, and National Secretary, Comr. Promise D. Emmanuel, described the newly sworn-in Ministers and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as round pegs in round holes owing to their track records of performance in the different offices they previously held.

While vouching for the competence of the ministers, the support group expressed confidence that the FEC members will turn the tides around for the peace, well-being, and development of the country in line with the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Tinubu.

The Ijaw Youths for BAT charged the new ministers to put in their best in their various ministries to meet the yearnings of party members and the country as a whole, saying the expectations of the people from the government of President Tinubu were high.

“Therefore, it requires every appointee of government at the federal level to be up and doing with innovative ideas to move the country forward.

“We convey our congratulations and express joy over your appointments and successful swearing-in by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We thank Mr. President for putting up a team of competent, trusted, and patriotic men and women of our dear nation to run the government with him.

“We express total confidence in you all as we believe your appointments are all well deserving. We strongly trust in your abilities to arrest all declining in our nationhood and steer our dear country to the path of peace, justice, unity, development, and, prosperity for all citizens.

“We thank the grand patron of ‘Ijaw Youths for BAT’ Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo (the Edi-Abali of Kalabari Kingdom) for his commitment and unwavering support for the Tinubu Vision. We also express our gratitude to all our patrons such as Hon. Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, Dr. Chris Ikiyor, and Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Batati (National Coordinator, National APC Supporters Center). We thank them all for mobilizing Ijaws from the creeks and all over the country including Lagos to massively vote for the candidature of President Bola Tinubu.

“Ijaw Youths for BAT uses this opportunity to call on all the appointed ministers to carry out programs and policies that will meet the yearning and expectations of all Nigerians. The expectations of our people are high, hence as honorable ministers who will oversee the various ministries, you can not afford to fail Mr. President and Nigerians.

“We further appeal to the newly appointed ministers to initiate and execute projects and programs that will benefit our fathers, mothers, and brothers in the creeks of Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and the whole Niger Delta,” the statement read in parts.

The group offered its support and cooperation to the new ministers, saying as faithful party men and women, who worked assiduously for the victory of President Tinubu, they were ready to work together with the ministers in whatsoever capacity to move the nation forward.