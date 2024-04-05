Minister of tourism, Lola Ade-John, has described Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre in Ekiti State as a standout tourist destination and the nation’s hidden treasure.

Ade-John, who made the assertion at the launch of the Ecogenesis Incubator Programme in Ekiti State, described the resort as one of the most charming places in Nigeria.

She emphasised the government’s commitment to partner with the private sector to continue supporting the growth of tourism at iconic locations like Ikogosi Resort, to ensure it becomes a global tourist hotspot.

“I was so impressed when I drove into Ikogosi, the foliage, the greenery, the whole place is charming and enticing,” Ade-John remarked, highlighting the resort’s excellent hiking trails and urging Nigerians to embrace hiking clubs for exploring the country’s natural beauty.

Ade-John was received by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who joined her on a tour of the springs on Easter Sunday.

“Every community (such as Ikogosi) has a story, and we want to share those stories across the land,” Ade-John shared with journalists during her visit, adding that,’’ Real tourists don’t care much about hotels and airports. They want to get to where the action is. It is hiking trails such as this that enable them to connect with the communities in a way that they won’t have anywhere else.”

She underscored the significance of community stories in tourism, emphasising that authentic experiences like hiking trails allow tourists to connect with local communities in meaningful ways.

This sentiment echoes the mission of the federal government’s Ecogenesis Incubator Programme, designed to empower residents, tour operators, and guides with essential skills for thriving in the tourism industry.

While expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of both federal and state governments, Lanre Balogun ,the general manager of Glocient Hospitality, operators of the resort, highlighted the substantial tourism potential of Nigeria.