Apparently disoriented by the death of its governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, yesterday morning in Abuja, the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold a fresh primary election to produce a new candidate.

With barely six weeks to the governorship election scheduled to hold on March 11, 2023, the ruling party in Abia is saddled with the task of producing the late Ikonne’s replacement within 14 days.

Consequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is mandated by law to make some changes to accommodate the new development, especially for another primary election to take place, according to the Electoral Act, 2022.

Section 34 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 stipulates that if a nominated candidate dies before the commencement of an election, the election will be rescheduled within 14 days, by the chief national electoral commissioner of INEC.

Section 34 (1) of the Act states inter alia: “If after the time for the delivery of nomination paper and before the commencement of the poll, a nominated candidate dies, the Chief National Electoral Commissioner shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, countermand the poll in which the deceased candidate was to participate and the Commission shall appoint some other convenient date for the election within 14 days.”

The law alsobstates that the list of voters to be used at a postponed election shall be the official voter register that was to be used if the election had not been postponed.

Section 3 of the Act further says that after the commencement of polls and before the announcement of the final result and declaration of a winner, a candidate dies, “(a) the Commission shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, suspend the election for a period not more than 21 days.

“(b) in the case of election into a legislative House, the election shall start afresh and the political party whose candidate died may, if it intends to continue to participate in the election, conduct a fresh primary within 14 days of the death of its candidate and submit the name of a new candidate to the Commission to replace the dead candidate.”

It further says “provided that in the case of presidential or gubernatorial or Federal Capital Territory Area Council election, the running mate shall continue with the election and nominate a new running mate.”

The PDP governorship candidate in Abia State, Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne, died in the wee hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital in Abuja from cardiac arrest.

This was announced in a statement by his son, Dr Uche Ikonne Chikieze, on Wednesday afternoon.

The statement reads: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 25, by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.”

PDP, Atiku, Ikpeazu, Emenike, Others Mourn

Meanwhile, the national leadership of PDP has described Ikonne’s death as a big blow to the PDP family, Abia State and the nation in general.

In its condolences statement released by the national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said PDP flags at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja will be flown at half-mast in “mourning of the death of this outstanding Nigerian.”

Ologunagba said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received with great shock the devastating news of the sudden death of our Party’s Candidate in March 11, 2023 Governorship election in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, who died early this morning at the National Hospital, Abuja.

“Alas our hearts bleed; Prof. Ikonne’s death is indeed a big blow not only to the PDP family but also to Abia State and the nation in general.

“Prof. Ikonne was an outstanding and committed member of our Party who contributed to the continued success of the PDP in Abia State and our country.

“He was a committed patriot, very brilliant academician, seasoned optometrist and excellent administrator, who gave himself to the service of his people and humanity, and for which the people of Abia State were resolved to elect him as Governor of Abia State.

“The National Leadership of the PDP deeply commiserates with the family of Prof. Ikonne, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia State Chapter of the PDP as well as the entire people of Abia State and prays to God to console us all and grant eternal rest to the faithful departed.

“The NWC calls on all leaders, members and supporters of our great Party as well as the people of Abia State to remain prayerful for Prof. Ikonne’s family, the PDP and Abia State for this irreparable loss.

“The NWC directs that the PDP flags at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja be flown at half-mast in mourning of the death of this outstanding Nigerian”.

Similarly, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, described Ikonne as an erudite scholar of repute with vast experience in administration, adding that his contributions in advancing knowledge within the academic community will be appreciated by generations unborn.

The former vice president of Nigeria recalled his last encounter with Prof Ikonne during which he led a delegation of Abia PDP stakeholders to his residence in Abuja.

“He (Ikonne) was at his intellectual best in the robust discussions that I had with his delegation. We shall miss his ever-smiling, wit and sense of humor which stood him out at all times.”

“Atiku noted that as a strong member of the PDP, who should have led PDP to victory in the forthcoming general elections in Abia State, his death comes as a rude shock.”

The PDP presidential candidate expressed deepest condolences to Ikonne’s immediate family, all PDP members in Abia State, the government and good people of Abia state, who were working to vote him into power next month. He prays for the repose of his soul,” he said.

On his part, Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, also condoled with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, praying to God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest.

The governor also prayed to God to “give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

He directed that flags at the party’s offices in the state should be flown at half-mast, while all campaign activities at all levels should be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023.

“I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together,” he added.

In the same vein, PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, described Ikonne’s death as a rude shock.

Ayu, who described Ikonne as a true friend, loving father and devoted husband, said he was a thorough-bred academic as well as an accomplished administrator.

The PDP chairman in a statement said, “I join millions of sympathetic Nigerians, especially members of the PDP Family, to mourn the passing of Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne. His death has come to me as a rude shock.

“The professor of Optometry was, until his death in the early hours of today, the PDP Governorship Candidate in Abia state for the 2023 general elections.

“He was a true friend, loving father and devoted husband who valued family over everything else. He was a thorough-bred academic as well as an accomplished administrator.

“It is a testimony to his leadership acumen that he was appointed (on rescue mission) as the rector of the state-owned Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, between 2014 and 2015. And in December 2015, he was appointed the 7th Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University.

“Upon his retirement from the ivory tower, Ikonne joined the PDP, and was subsequently elected its Gubernatorial Candidate for the March 11 2023 governorship election.

“I extend my heart-felt condolences to his family, the Government and people of Abia State as well as the PDP Family nationwide, particularly the Abia State Chapter.”

Ayu further prayed for God Almighty to grant him eternal rest and to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, expressed sadness over Ikonne’s demise.

In a statement he issued in Umuahia, the state capital yesterday, Emenike said he received “the bad news with rude shock”.

He described the death of his fellow governorship contender as “a sad development for the state in the ongoing democratic process”.

The APC governorship hopeful condoled with the Ikonne family, the government and people of Abia, as well as the ruling party in the state.

Praying for the peaceful repose of the late academic, he urged his family and all those affected by his demise to bear the loss with fortitude.