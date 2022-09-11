Wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday said she would be the voice of the voiceless, providing support for the less privileged and vulnerable Nigerians, if she becomes the country’s first lady in 2023.

Mrs Tinubu spoke when she met with Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and people with special needs at Karon-Majigi Ward of Gwarimpa and Yar Goje community of Abuja Municipal Area Council in Abuja.

She was accompanied to the IDP camps by Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of APC vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and the party’s national women leader, Dr Beta Edu, among others.

“I am here today because of the work ahead of us. You don’t just jump into the waters without learning how to swim,” she said, noting however that her visit was not to campaign, but to familiarise and give support to the less privileged and to let them know how she feels their pains.

She explained that her visit to the IDPs camp was more or less a familiarisation tour to every part of the federal capital territory [FCT] to ascertain the people with special needs with a view to ameliorate their sufferings.

Mrs Tinubu stated: “In a situation like this, they are more like voiceless. So we are here to see and

“At least, if God happens to get us to that exalted position, we don’t just go there blindly without really understanding what is in our communities and environs”.

assure them that they are not alone and that we feel their pains.

She promised to embark on more of such visits to other communities ahead of the 2023 general election to have first-hand information on what is going on in local communities, adding that it would enable her to know how she could meet the needs of the people.

Mrs Tinubu who currently represents Lagos Central in the Senate distributed food items, including rice, maize, beans, cartons of Indomie noodles, vegetable oil, and condiments to the less privileged in the IDPs camps she visited.

She also presented a cash gift to members of the communities to share.