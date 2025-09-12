A governorship aspirant in Ekiti State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Engr Kayode Ojo, has promised to grant local autonomy and transform infrastructure in the state if elected.

Ojo who is the chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council, University Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), made the promises while addressing journalists after he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja yesterday.

The governorship hopeful expressed the confidence that he would win the October 27 APC primary election and next year’s governorship election, saying he enjoys the support of party members.

Ojo also said he was opened to any method the party would adopt for the conduct of the governorship primaries but appealed for a level playing ground so that all aspirants can freely test their popularity.

“Our agenda is clear and achievable. We will align with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. We will unite party members, address grievances, and ensure their welfare.

“We will prudently utilise Ekiti’s resources to transform infrastructure, improve agriculture, education, and enhance welfare for teachers, students, civil servants, artisans, and all sectors.

“We will implement local government autonomy fully, develop Ado-Ekiti as a befitting state capital, and build Ekiti’s economy. We will never hand over what belongs to our party to those who do not share our progressive values.

“Our party leaders have stated that they will ensure the election of a popular candidate who can win, not someone who will struggle. I am that candidate. We enjoy the support of the majority of APC members in the state.

“We are confident of winning the primary and achieving a resounding victory in the general election. We seek only a level playing field from the National Executive, free of intimidation and harassment. Security operatives must ensure protection for all members as they campaign,,” he said.

Ojo assured President Bola Tinubu, that with him as governor, Ekitj state will be secured for his re-election in 2027.

“This election is about a leader capable of mobilising for the President’s ongoing reforms not someone who will alienate the people through non -performance. We will unite all Ekiti people to support the President as he continues his reforms to elevate Nigeria,”he said.

Ojo further noted that, “contrary to a statement attributed to APC National Secretary (Ajibola Bashir)

suggesting that obtaining a nomination form is a waste of resources because no vacancy exists in the Ekiti State Government House, I am here to inform our great party and the nation that the people of Ekiti are yearning for a change, calling for a rescuer and they want it now. The forms we submit today is a response to that clarion call. We are poised to effect the change.”