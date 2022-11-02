The director-general of the Atiku Abubakar/ Ifeanyi Okowa 2023 presidential campaign council in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has vowed to deploy his last strength to ensure Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wins the state in the 2023 general election.

Okonkwo made the vow at the inaugural meeting of Anambra State presidential campaign council held in Awka Anambra State capital yesterday.

He said he didn’t accept to be director general of Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa campaign in Anambra because of his membership of PDP rather because Atiku has the solution to Ndi Igbo biggest need.

“I did not accept to be DG of Atiku/Okowa campaign council in the state because i’m a PDP member. I accepted because I knew that Atiku has the solution to greatest need of Ndi Igbo which is restructuring. For Atiku, the issue of restructuring is beyond political statement.

“As soon as the restructuring is done in Nigeria, we have solved 50 percent of our problems.

of agitation is just simply because of lack of justice, fairness and equity and the manner we have administered this country over the years” he said.

According to him, Nigeria needs someone like Atiku who can fix the multiple problems.

He also stated that they are not supporting Atiku because they desire less as Igbo people but to secure the future of Ndi Igbo in Nigeria.

“Sentiment, emotions and anger can not give us the right political results. Politics requires strategy and calculation and when we are calculating,we must back it up with tolerance and patience. Today Igbo situation is critical and we must not lie down where we have fallen already.

“The decision we take today out of sentiment and emotion may sound justifiable but what happens after years. The only decision we need today is how to secure our political future politically. It is very clear that no tribe can win an election in Nigeria without alliance with other tribes” he said.

Also speaking at the inaugural meeting,the chairman of Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation in Anambra Senator Ben Ndi Obi stated that Atiku remains the surest path for an Igbo man to be president of Nigeria.

According to him,” let no one deceive us, Anambra is 100 percent PDP. We must prove that we are a party on ground and at grassroots in Anambra state.

As far as restoring the pride of and position of the Igbo man is concerned in this country, I have no doubt in the commitment , sincerity of our candidate to do that” he added.

Also speaking, the former Minister of women’s affairs, Iyom Josephine Anini stated this is not the time to deceive anybody with sentiment and emotion .

According to her,nobody should be deceived by anybody ,noting that there is high deceit going on ,that it is the turn of the Igbo to be president.

“It is not not the question that it is our right, it is not like it is our right in politics. We cannot draw with anybody” she stated.