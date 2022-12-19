The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured the people of Southern Kaduna of maximum security if he is elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

Atiku stated this during the 60th birthday anniversary of Apostle Emmanuel Kure, the Vision Pioneer of Throneroom (Trust) Ministry in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

Atiku said he was in Southern Kaduna to celebrate Apostle Kure on his 60th birthday anniversary and to also commiserate with the people of Southern Kaduna over the killings going on in the area.

Atiku explained that insecurity was peculiar to Southern Kaduna but that it was a national problem the APC-led administration failed to address.

“All the geopolitical zones have one security challenge of one form or the other. We’ve to look at the holistic approach to bring about peaceful coexistence amongst all inhabitants of this country.

“The people should expect restructuring of the Police, creation of local Police to supplement the Nigerian Police,” Atiku stated.

Or hid part, the celebrant, Apostle Kure urged all watchmen to hold hands and pray for the success of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

“Nigeria is still in the woods and there is need for us all to join hand and ensure that the country do not break away.

“Our country is too precious to break away, let us not lose hope for God is going to speak during this election,” Kure said, adding that he never knew he would mark his 60th birthday because of the many struggles he had to go through in Southern Kaduna.

“But God’s grace helped us to survive it,” Kure said while thanking the Presidency, Nigerians and his spiritual Father, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for the mantle he handed over to him at 60.

Also, the Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Jonathan Asake, also congratulated Apostle Kure for attaining the Diamon Jubilee and prayed God to keep him for more years to continue with the spiritual direction he has been giving the people and the land.

On his part, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the recent massacre of Southern Kaduna people has further proven that the killers of the people of the area have not yet been neutralised as claimed.

Hayab said the federal government and the security agencies must not let the killers escape, adding that, “Those who committed this evil must be fished out, arrested, and brought to face justice.

“These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare the people from exercising their rights and to further increase fear and impoverish them.”