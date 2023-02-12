The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pledged to inject $10m into the economy of Abia State if elected into office.

Atiku stated this yesterday at the PDP presidential campaign rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia State and solicited the votes of the people of the state.

This was just as the former vice president to President Olusegun Obasanjo also promised to rebuild the Eastern Railway line and the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road to ease transportation between Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

“We are aware of all the suffering Nigerians are going through because of the naira redesign and lack of petroleum products in the country and we sympathise with you all,” he added.

The PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said the party is an organic organisation which belongs to nobody or a group of people, adding that nobody or group can destabilise it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southeast chairman of Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council and former governor of the state, Senator Theodore Orji, said Atiku is the hope to unite the country once again.

The PDP governorship candidate in the state, Chief Okey Ahiwe noted that the vote the party will gather from the state will shock political observers down to their marrow.