A group known as Kogi Democratic Movement (KDM) has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against conducting media trials, urging the anti-graft agency to employ professional best practices in the conduct of its operations.

This is just as the group also urged operatives of the agency to always follow due process contained in their operational module, saying these were needed to engender public confidence and respect for it being a critical organ of state necessary for good governance.

The executive director of KDM, Comrade Isah Achema stated this in a statement on behalf of the group in Lokoja while reacting to media reports suggesting that the first lady of the state, Hajia Rasheedah Bello has abandoned the state for an undisclosed location to evade arrest by operatives of the commission.

The media had been awash with claims that the first lady had bolted away following the prosecution of some persons for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

He said the EFCC in its attempts to undermine the governor of Kogi State, a nephew of the governor, Mr Ali Bello and others were on Thursday arraigned before a court in Lokoja on allegation of diverting N3 billion belonging to the state government into private accounts.

The EFCC had in the charge sheet stated that the first lady has been at large but the group has accused the commission of media trial and propaganda, saying the first lady has been performing her official duties in the state.

“We wonder why the EFCC is making this weird allegation that she has disappeared from the state and is evading prosecution while she is in Lokoja performing her duties to the people of the state. These kinds of issues are not what the EFCC should be seen doing to be taken seriously by Nigerians,” he said.