Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has promised not borrow to finance projects in the state, just as he will not also incur debts while executing them.

The governor who said his government inherited several abandoned projects from previous administrations, promised to complete them before the end of his tenure.

Governor Sani made these promises at the ground breaking for the construction of the road that connects Kayarda Tasha, Kayarda Gari, Unguwan Sarki, Maskawa and Dan Alhaji towns in Lere local government area of the state.

He disclosed that the 16.5 kilometres asphalt road, will be handled by a reputable company, adding that the project is unprecedented in Lere local government.

The governor also listed the abandoned projects in Lere local government which his administration has either completed or mobilised contractors back to site.

‘’Rewa Bridge that links Gure town has been completed. Marjeri Bridge has also been completed. Tudai Bridge will be completed in a month or two. I have taken steps to address the lack of electricity supply in Yarkasuwa, Kayarda, Ramin Kura and Mariri towns,’’ he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner for Environment, Abubakar Buba, described Governor Uba Sani as a man of his words and someone who keeps promises.

Buba thanked the governor for appointing several Lere indigenes into key positions and giving the local government and the entire state dividends of democracy.

‘’The Majority Leader of Kaduna State, Hon Munira Suleiman Tanimu is from Lere local government. We are proud of our hardworking House of Representatives member, Hon Ahmed Munir.

God has blessed us with a dynamic Council Chairman, Hon Jafaaru. I am a Commissioner of Environment,’’ he added.

The commissioner however stated that Governor Sani has been giving them a free hand to run their affairs, adding that ‘’that is why we operate an open door policy and provide succour to our people.’’

In her speech, House Majority Leader, Munira Suleiman Tanimu, recalled that during campaign, the people of Lere local government had requested for the construction of the road whose ground breaking the governor was about to perform.