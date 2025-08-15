Newly appointed controller- general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Olumide Samuel Adeyemi, assumed duty yesterday. He vowed to uphold national safety and public trust and not to let Nigerians down in the discharge of his duties.

Advertisement

Adeyemi, who took over from Engr. Abdulganiyu Olola Jaji, was decorated by the minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who charged him to lead with integrity, innovation and a deep sense of responsibility.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony, Adeyemi expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve the nation at such a high level and pledged to deliver on the expectations placed upon him.

“This appointment is a great honour, and I do not take it lightly. I pledge my total loyalty and unwavering commitment to justify this confidence through diligent service, integrity, and purposeful leadership. I will not let Nigerians down,” he stated.

He also acknowledged the support and leadership of the Minister of Interior, describing Tunji-Ojo as a visionary and transformational leader whose reform-driven agenda has already laid the groundwork for operational excellence across security and emergency agencies.

“He said, “Sir, your leadership has created the enabling environment for growth and reform within the Fire Service. I assure you of my full cooperation and dedication as we pursue our shared vision of a more proactive, professional, and trusted Federal Fire Service.”

Adeyemi emphasised his commitment to modernising the Service, improving emergency response times, and fostering a culture of discipline, efficiency, and public accountability. He also called for unity and cooperation among officers and stakeholders.

“I stand here today with renewed determination to transform the Federal Fire Service into a model of excellence. One that Nigerians can be proud of. To my colleagues and the rank-and-file: your dedication is our strength. I count on your support as we move forward together.”

In his remarks, the interior minister, Tunji-Ojo, congratulated the new CG and challenged him to uphold the confidence of the President and the Nigerian people.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. This is not just an office. It’s a call to service. National safety is not negotiable. The Fire Service must evolve, and that transformation begins with leadership.”

The minister also warned against complacency, urging Adeyemi to instil discipline and enforce accountability within the ranks.

“Let me be clear: Nigerians deserve a Fire Service that works, that responds, and that saves lives. Any act of negligence, abuse of office, or corruption under your watch will not be tolerated. Lead with results, not rhetoric.”