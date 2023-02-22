All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has said he would provide elusive infrastructure and amenities in the state, Umuahia.

Emenike stated this yesterday while rounding off his campaign in the capital, saying if given the mandate, Umuahia will assume its rightful status as one of the best state capitals in the country.

He expressed worry that since it became the capital upon the creation of the state over 30 years ago, “its status has not changed significantly hence it is still being regarded as a glorified village”.

The governorship hopeful, noting that 70 percent of his manifesto was targeted at youth enhancement, reiterated his grand plan for the youths by providing them quality job opportunities.

The development economist, therefore, enjoined the people of the state to vote for the party and ensure that the state is found in the “victory basket” of the ruling party after the 2023 general election.

In her speech, his wife, Dr Uzoma Emenike, the country’s ambassador to the US, had prayed and asked God to direct him to pick a woman as running mate, saying his choice of Barr Gloria Akara is prayer answered.

“I am sure there will be gender balancing in his coming administration,” she said, adding, “there’s something for everybody because his mission is to rescue and develop the state”.

In her remarks, the deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Akara, who is also a pastor, called on the people to rally round Emenike to deliver the state and make it the envy of other states.

Speaking, state chairman of the party, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu said it has nominated the best governorship candidate with the capacity and impeccable character required to rescue and develop the state.

The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Ben Kalu, who is seeking a second term for Bende federal constituency, said he has found in Emenike the right person to take the state to the promised land.