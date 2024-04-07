A Nigerian man has issued a public apology to gospel singers, Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo after spreading false claims online, promising to serve their “God” if forgiven.

The man, known on Facebook as Agozi Commedy, previously made accusations about Chinwo’s son, suggesting a resemblance to Bassey and implying infidelity on Chinwo’s part.

He even went so far as to recommend that Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, take a DNA test. These claims caused significant controversy online.

However, facing legal action from Bassey, the man has apologised to Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo. He took to social media, expressing deep regret and tearfully requesting forgiveness from the singers.

The man claims he was swept up in the excitement of social media and deeply sorry for the pain he caused.

“With due respect, I am very sorry Nathaniel Bassey – official and Mercy Chinelo. You are like a father and mother to me and you guys are ministers of the gospel. I was carried away by bloggers. But I am not justifying my actions because my actions was inhumanity to human.

“Please give me a second chance and this won’t repeat itself again. It’s a promise. Please just understand that it was not a deliberate act. Temper justice with mercy and I will join you and serve your God.

Now I have repented and will follow Jesus,no more idol worshipping. Please , be my spiritual leaders so that I won’t miss the track again.I want to follow Jesus because , in him there is life.”