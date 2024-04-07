MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled music artistes, Omawunmi, Ric Hassani and 9ice as the new panel of judges for the Nigeria Idol Season 9.

Celebrated for her powerful vocals, Omawunmi brings with her, her knowledge as a judge in Season 7 of the show as well as an over decades long experience in the music industry to inspire contestants to embark on their own paths to success.

Hassani whose heartfelt lyrics and velvety voice has gained him widespread fame locally internationally, as a first time judge aims to share invaluable insights and experiences with contestants that will encourage them to embrace their individuality, and pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Meanwhile , 9ice, known for his musical storytelling and timeless hits rendered in Yoruba language, brings an over twenty years’ experience in the music industry to mentor, guide and equip contestants with the tool they need to realize their dreams and soar to new heights this season of the show.

Speaking of the show, executive head content and Channels, MultiChoice, West Africa, Dr Busola Tejumola said, “Nigerian idol has continuously set the standard for music talent shows in Africa, and Season 9 promises to be no exception.

“With Omawunmi, Ric Hassani, and 9ice onboard, viewers can expect unparalleled talent, excitement and entertainment. We are proud to showcase the immense musical prowess that Nigeria has to offer and look forward to another unforgettable season.”

Speaking on the exciting line-up of judges, PR and media manager, TECNO Mobile, Milen Oyinlola said the electronic brand aims to “leverage its innovative products and digital platform to enhance the overall experience for Nigerian Idol enthusiasts.

Themed Let Your Dreams Take Flight, the Nigerian Idol Season 9 will premiere on Sunday, April 21, on all African Magic Channels on DSTV and GOTV.