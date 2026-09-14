The Nigerian Navy has intercepted three fishing vessels suspected of engaging in illegal fishing activities in Nigerian waters, with the operation aided by the Falcon Eye maritime surveillance system.

The vessels, MV Olufunke 1, MV Iruo Oghene and AM 8702, were intercepted between August 26 and 28, 2026, by the Western Naval Command during Operation Abo Eja 2026.

The vessels were subsequently handed over to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture (FDFA) for further investigation and regulatory action.

Preliminary investigations showed that the vessels were allegedly fishing within restricted areas and had irregularities involving their Automatic Identification System (AIS) and communication equipment.

The investigations also uncovered discrepancies in the classification and documentation of the vessels.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, represented by Executive Officer, Capt. Olanrewaju Olubunmi, said the findings warranted the transfer of the vessels to the fisheries authorities for further investigation and appropriate action.

He said the enforcement operation was carried out under the leadership of the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral AA Mustapha.

The Navy said the Falcon Eye maritime surveillance system provided the domain awareness that supported the interception of the vessels.

Developed by RTCOM Defense and integrated into Nigeria’s coastal monitoring infrastructure, Falcon Eye is designed to enhance maritime domain awareness and enable security agencies to monitor activities within Nigeria’s territorial waters.

The latest operation underscores the growing deployment of technology in Nigeria’s maritime security efforts as security agencies intensify surveillance and enforcement activities across the country’s waters.

The development also comes amid broader efforts by Nigerian security agencies to adopt technology-driven operations. On September 1, Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu launched the NPF Vigilant App, a real-time crime reporting and response platform for the Nigeria Police Force.

The Western Naval Command said it would continue to collaborate with the FDFA and other relevant stakeholders through coordinated patrols, surveillance and intelligence-sharing to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime domain and protect its marine resources.