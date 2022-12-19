Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has assured his fans that he was back on stage and ready get back to work and to entertain them.

This is coming on the heels of his electrifying performance at the just-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, where Davido and other stars entertained spectators at the closing ceremony of the mundial.

Davido, in a video message on social media, and in company of his partner, Chioma Rowland, in a car, declared that he was back.

He said; “Tell the world I’m back, let’s go.”

Recall that Davido took a break from social media and earlier cancelled music shows, after sadly losing his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, early November.

The sad incident drew empathy from all and asundry on account of the loss of three-year-old who drowned in the swimming pool at their residence while his parents, David and Chioma were away.