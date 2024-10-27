Nollywood Yoruba actress, Ramota Adetu, popularly known as Aunty Ramota, has cried out to Nigerians for help.

The diminutive actress is begging every well-meaning Nigerian to come to her aid, lamenting that she is currently homeless.

In addition to her travail, she claimed that her management team stole her money. The actress, who has acted in several movies in Yoruba, including the latest ‘Anikulapo’ series directed by Kunle Afolayan, disclosed this in a viral video on social media.

She said; “I am currently stranded without accommodation. The lady I was staying with got married last month, and she asked me to leave because her husband was not comfortable with me staying there.

“The man who was helping me to build my house stopped because of personal issues. To make things worse, my management stole all the money I had. They even deleted my TikTok and every other social media account.

“I worked so hard, but they kept cheating me because they thought I would not know how much we were really making. Now, I do not even have enough to rent a place.

“Someone kindly offered to rent a space for me, but I told them I want to finish building my house, even if it’s just one room, so I can finally have a place to call my own.”