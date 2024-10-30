Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has made it clear to residents of the FCT that his primary goal is to improve infrastructure in Abuja rather than to engage in land sales.

Wike made this known during the flag-off ceremony for constructing the Pai community road in the Kwali Area Council.

The minister’s remarks came in the wake of criticisms that have often surrounded the role of ministers in Nigeria, particularly regarding land allocation and sales.

“Let me tell you, and I want to say clearly, let everybody hear me: Ahmed Tinubu did not make me minister to come and sell land here,” he stated.

The minister highlighted the necessity of infrastructure to improve residents’ living conditions in urban and rural settings.

“Our concern is infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure, and infrastructure. Is it in the city? Is it in rural areas?

“So, some of those who have the opportunity to be minister here, who may be angry, who claim they love you, ask them, what happened when you were a minister? Did you come to the rural areas? Did you see them? Are you happy now?” he said.

Wike stressed that all hands must be on deck to ensure the government is responsive to the people’s needs.

He advocated for a practical approach to governance, dismissing what he called “3Ds”, a term he used to denote empty televised promises devoid of meaningful action.

The minister also addressed the contractors involved in the Pai road project, outlining expectations and timelines, challenging them to deliver on their promises, and declaring that “if you can even try to do less than 12 months, your money is available.”

He was also resolute in his stance on governance, clarifying that it transcends political parties.

“Governance has nothing to do with having PDP. Governance has nothing to do with having APC,” he stated, emphasising that effective governance is fundamentally about meeting the needs of the people, irrespective of their political affiliations.

He said that the root problems in governance often stemmed from a need for more focus on the communities that officials are supposed to serve.