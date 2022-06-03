Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has made a veiled response to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s outburst against him, saying he was not an emperor and the governorship of the state was not his inheritance.

Abiodun, who took to his verified social media handles on Friday morning, said he was only holding public office in trust for all the people of State.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu, who was in Abeokuta on Thursday, had made comments about his support for Abiodun’s emergence as governor in 2019, which were considered derogatory in some quarters.

“Look at this one seated behind me, Dapo, he wouldn’t have become governor without my support,” Tinubu said pointing at the governor.

But, apparently firing back at the APC national leader, Abiodun wrote: “I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance.

“I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself.”