I’m Ready To Take Advice, Criticism, Says Jigawa Gov, Namadi

The Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has promised not to betray the confidence reposed on him by state electorates, adding that he welcomes any constructive criticism and positive advice that can help in improving public accountability, social and economic life of the state.

The governor made the assertion while speaking at a dinner organised in honour of Senator representing Jigawa North West Federal Constituency, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini by his constituency.

He said his government is determined to leave no stone unturned in rejigging the state public service delivery, infrastructures and all other aspects that can help in delivering Jigawa State to promising land.

“I want to assure the people of Jigawa State that, from the governor to the senators, House of Representatives members, and state assembly members, insha Allah, we will not fail you. You will not regret voting for us as your leaders. We will join hands to work for you because our only goal is Jigawa State,” he said.

He continued, “From the start of this journey, we outlined a 12-point agenda blueprint that was published in both Hausa and English and was widely shared with the people. We will implement these developmental ideas, and I urge every citizen of Jigawa to join hands with us and make this a reality.”