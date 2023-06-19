Group Urges Bauchi Gov To Appoint More Women Into Cabinet

LEADTOTS Development Initiative has called on the Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed to appoint more women in his cabinet as he begins his second term.

The group said appointing more women into his cabinet will promote gender equality and diversity.

In a press statement issued by initiative’s executive director, Nicholas Afeso Oshojah, made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday, said women, approximately half of the state’s population, are essential to ensure their fair representation in the cabinet.

Initiative commended the governor for involving women during his first term, saying that there is a need to appoint more women in the second term, “Including women in your cabinet increases the likelihood of policies and initiatives that address gender specific issues, such as reproductive rights, pay equity, and combating gender-based violence.”

Oshojah said women in decision-making roles can advocate for and influence policy changes that promote gender equality and social progress and establish mentorship programs to support more women in their professional development.