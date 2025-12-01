Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has dismissed claims that he may serve as a vice-presidential candidate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or join any joint ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

The clarification followed a comment by Atiku’s ally and media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, who suggested that Amaechi might emerge as a potential running mate if Peter Obi declines to run on a joint ticket under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In an interview with Sunday PUNCH, Momodu suggested that Amaechi could become Atiku’s running mate if Peter Obi turns down the offer, while highlighting Amaechi’s role in past elections.

“A lot of people are underrating Amaechi. Amaechi single-handedly handed power to Buhari. What the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, is doing now, though in an unruly manner, Amaechi did quite well when he was governor of Rivers State,” he stated.

He further added, “Amaechi mobilised more than any other person for Buhari, even more than Tinubu. If Obi does not make up his mind or chooses to run alone, then I believe the mantle might fall on Rotimi Amaechi.”

However, Amaechi, responding through his media aide, David Iyofor, ruled out any interest in becoming a running mate, insisting that he is focused solely on contesting for the presidency.

“‎Amaechi is not seeking to be a running mate to anybody. He does not intend to be a presidential running mate to anybody and will not,” Iyofor stated.

He stressed that there have been no discussions regarding Amaechi taking up a vice-presidential slot.

“Amaechi is not aware of, and will not be part of any talk to be running mate to anybody. For emphasis, Amaechi is running to be President of Nigeria and not to be a running mate to anybody.”

Iyofor added, ‎“Politicians are kindly advised to leave Amaechi’s name out of any discussion for presidential running mate.”

Amaechi had previously said he was qualified to be the President of Nigeria, citing his political journey and record of service.

He made the statement while meeting with APC delegates, now his former party, in May 2022.