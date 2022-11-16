Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has apologised to a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on the role he played in the re-election of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Wike, who tendered the apology on Wednesday while speaking at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in the Obio/Akpor local government area of the State, said he has learnt his lessons and advised that the past should remain in the past.

The governor said: “I use this opportunity to apologise to you. I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. I said you won’t win and you didn’t win. That assignment has been done and we now know who is who,” Wike told a smiling Oshiomhole, who was the guest of honour at the project commissioning.

“We are now friends, let bygones be bygones,” Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongman told the ex-APC national chairman.

“I want to sincerely apologise to you. Each time you learn. People will praise you when you do for them. When you say, they are wrong, they begin to say all sorts of things.

“I’m sure those of them in my party before cannot do anything without Wike but because I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement, I have now become an enemy.

“These are people who are praising me morning and night,” he maintained, noting that he stands on equity, fairness and justice in the PDP.

Inaugurating the flyover project, Oshiomhole, who is also a former Edo State governor, lauded Wike for initiating and completing many beautiful projects in Rivers State, saying results don’t lie.

The former APC national chairman said: “Executive exchanges have a way of communicating to the people that political divide is not war.

“I listened to you (Wike) attentively and you said Peter Obi is coming tomorrow. I want to congratulate you for that because I also invited Peter Obi when I was governor and those executive exchanges have a way of communicating to our people that political divide is not war.

“I also invited governors from other States to Edo the last one week before the end of my tenure as you said, for them to see what I was able to do.

“I promise that when I get back to Abuja, I will use my mouth to talk what my eye saw. The flyover I saw is not a culvert. There are people who commissioned culverts and said they were flyovers but what I am seeing here is a beautiful flyover which you will see anywhere in the world.”