Election results collated in Esan South-East local government area of Edo State showed that in Polling Unit 7, Ward 2 Ewohimi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, polled 101 votes against the Labour Party (LP), which scored 86 and APC 19 votes respectively.

Former PDP governorship aspirant and a chieftain of the party, who voted at his Unit 7, Ward 2 Ewohimi, Kenneth Imansuagbon, said the PDP’s victory at the Polling Unit was a demonstration of the party’s acceptability in the locality.